Questlove, Gavin DeGraw to Honor Healthcare Workers in TV Special, Livestream Series

Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider, announces ‘Side by Side: A Celebration of Service,’ also featuring Meghan Trainor

By

Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider, has announced Side by Side: A Celebration of Service, a television special honoring healthcare workers and the military to air this Memorial Day, May 25th at 7 p.m. ET on WNBC Channel 4.

Additionally, every Monday at 7 p.m. ET leading up to the special, Northwell Health will host a #HealthcareHeroes Concert Series livestream, featuring a DJ set by Questlove and performances by Gavin DeGraw and Meghan Trainor. The series, which will also include conversations with healthcare workers and experts about the COVID-19 pandemic, will stream live via Northwell Health’s YouTube channel on May 4th, 11th and 18th.

“While service is at the heart of all healthcare workers, first responders and our armed forces, COVID-19 is a situation like we have never seen before,” Northwell Health president and CEO Michael Dowling said in a statement. “Despite these challenges, our clinicians have braved unthinkable conditions, sacrificing to treat those who have been infected. As with our veterans and active-duty military, we owe it to them to celebrate their efforts and unwavering commitment to do the right thing.”

Northwell Health launched its first Side By Side event last year, with performances by Boyz II Men and Imagine Dragons.

