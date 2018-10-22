Normani, Calvin Harris Team on New Club-Bangers ‘Slow Down,’ ‘Checklist’

Fifth Harmony’s Normani continues to prove her prowess as a solo star with a pair of collaborations with superproducer Calvin Harris. She has teamed up Khalid and Migos’ Quavo this year as well. Both of the Normani and Harris songs are clubby R&B with tropical tinges. On “Checklist,” she hits a bouncy pop stride with help from Nigerian singer-songwriter WizKid. The second song, “Slow Down,” does exactly the opposite of what the title teases: it’s a slow jam that builds up to a house-y dancefloor burner for the verses, returning to its slow jam status briefly for the choruses.

The 22-year-old singer has had a busy 2018 following the disbandment of girl group Fifth Harmony. Her Khalid collaboration “Love Lies” has spent 34 weeks on the Hot 100, peaking at Number Nine. She also teamed up with Davido to appear on the track “Swing” off Quavo’s debut solo album Quavo Huncho. “There are so many people excited for me, which I love, but that comes with pressure,” she recently told Rolling Stone about launching her solo career. “I look at my core fans and see how loyal, dedicated and committed they’ve been. How they’ve rocked with me from the beginning. I just want to live up to those expectations.”