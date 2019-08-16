Watch Normani Inspire Dance-Filled ‘Motivation’ in New Video

Normani isn’t a slacker, even when she was a child, as the video for her new single, “Motivation,” indicates. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed that Ariana Grande co-wrote the track.

While the lyrics point to enticing a paramour, the video begins with following dreams to fruition. The clip opens with Normani as a child, watching BET’s 106 & Park and imagining that she has the Number One video. Soon the visual morphs into Normani’s current clip that she stars in, confidently leading others through impressive dance moves on a neighborhood street, on the basketball court and also in the rain as she flirts with the one she desires.

“I’m a break you off, let me be your motivation/To stay and give it tonight,” she sings over the buoyant, horn-tipped melody. “And, baby, turn around, let me give you innovation.”

Normani spent much of her year touring with Grande along with a spattering of festival dates. “Motivation” is the singer’s first new song since her Sam Smith duet “Dancing With a Stranger” and her first non-collaboration since embarking on a solo career following Fifth Harmony’s “indefinite hiatus.”

“I recorded this song a while back,” Normani told Rolling Stone during Lollapalooza weekend. “And it’s crazy because, I’ll be on Twitter, and [fans] will be like, ‘Sis, where’s the new music? Where’s the new music? I’m like, ‘Guys, it’s coming. I promise it’s coming.’ I shot the video probably a month ago. It’s going to be worth the wait…It’s an upbeat [song]. It’s a feel good record. I think that everybody will really love it. It was the first opportunity that I had to have fun.”