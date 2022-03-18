Normani Is ‘Really Forcing’ Herself to ‘Let Go’ on Breakup Ballad ‘Fair’

Normani is going from showing her wild side to being vulnerable about love. On Thursday, the singer released “Fair,” a soft, R&B single about coming to terms with the fact that she simply hasn’t moved on from her heartbreak.

“Is it fair that you’ve moved on/’Cause I swear that I haven’t,” she sings on the vibey track’s chorus. “Is it right that you’ve grown?/And I’m still stuck in habits.”

For Normani, being this candid in a song “makes me uncomfortable,” she wrote on Instagram. “You have never really seen me in this light. [I’m] definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected.”

She added, “I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying.”

The singer also assured fans — who have been hungry for new music from Normani — that “the uptempo shit is coming.”

Normani teased “Fair” for several weeks. She first posted a snippet on March 1, calling the single her “other baby.” The single’s cover art (and tracklist) pays tribute to the R&B song artwork of the early 2000s.

The single comes six months after she released her sexy, R&B single “Wild Side” with Cardi B. Since Fifth Harmony’s indefinite hiatus, Normani has released a handful of collaborations, including “Diamonds” with Megan Thee Stallion, “Dancing With a Stranger” with Sam Smith, and “Waves” with 6lack. And let’s not forget her internet-breaking single “Motivation.”