Normani, Cardi B Showcase ‘Wild Side’ in New Video

Normani has returned with a new single, “Wild Side,” featuring Cardi B.

The song was released on Thursday night with a music video directed by Tanu Muino (who recently helmed Cardi B’s “Up” visual) and choreographed by Normani’s frequent collaborator Sean Bankhead.

In the stylish video, Normani is seen in various settings in fashionable attire and with a variety of dancers as she sings about sexual satisfaction.

“Take me for a ride, boy/Show me your wild side, boy/Know it’s been a while, boy/I wanna get wild,” she sings. Later, Cardi B. joins in. “Treat me like a watch/bust me down,” she raps on her verse. “On the kitchen floor, right on that towel/it’s my dick and I want it now.”

“I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” Normani said in a statement. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.”

Normani previously made a cameo appearance last year in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video, alongside Rosalía and Kylie Jenner. Following the success of her single “Motivation,” she appeared on the February 2020 cover of Rolling Stone alongside Megan Thee Stallion and SZA.