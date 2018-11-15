Hear Normani, 6lack Brood Over Bad Exes on ‘Waves’

Former Fifth Harmony singer Normani has teamed with 6lack for a brooding new break-up song, “Waves.” The track opens with an atmospheric mix of synths, but that levity is soon counterbalanced by skittering percussion and throbbing bass bombs. Both Normani and 6lack deliver deft vocal performances in which they unravel over mixed feelings about exes they can’t seem to forget. “First I blame you, then I want you,” Normani belts, “Fucking hate you, then I love you/ I can’t help myself, no/ When I have you, wanna leave you/ If you go, that’s when I need you.”

“Waves” arrives on the heels of Normani’ two-song EP wit hCalvin Harris, which featured the tracks “Checklist” and “Slow Down.” Earlier this year, she released her breakout solo cut, “Love Lies,” featuring Khalid, which appeared on the Love, Simon soundtrack and cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Normani is set to open the first leg of Ariana Grande’s Sweetener tour, which kicks off March 18th in Albany, New York and wraps June 18th in New York City.

As for 6lack, the Atlanta rapper released his second LP, East Atlanta Love Letter, back in September.