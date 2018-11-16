Norah Jones Enlists Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy for New Song ‘Wintertime’

Norah Jones links up with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy on her breezy new song “Wintertime.”

Throughout the track, the singer croons about seeking solace in the colder months. “I know, I know I’m leaning, I’m leaning on you/ It’s hard, I know there isn’t much that you can do,” she observes over low-key piano. “I know, I know I’ll make it through/ In the wintertime, there’s a kind of light I only get from you.” Tweedy contributes twangy electric guitar leads, and his son Spencer Tweedy adds a minimal drum part.

“Wintertime” is Jones’ fourth in a series of recent stand-alone singles, following the folky, Tweedy-featured “A Song With No Name,” soulful “It Was You” and psychedelic Thomas Bartlett team-up “My Heart Is Full.” She has yet to announce a follow-up to her sixth and most recent solo LP, 2016’s Day Breaks.

Jones recently joined Graham Nash, Chaka Khan, James Taylor, Brandi Carlile and other songwriters to honor Joni Mitchell at an all-star concert celebrating the singer’s 75th birthday.