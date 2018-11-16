Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next This Lil Pump, XXXTentacion, Swae Lee and Maluma Video Doesn't Need to Exist Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Norah Jones Enlists Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy for New Song ‘Wintertime’

Tweedy’s son Spencer plays drums on Jones’ fourth stand-alone single in recent months

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Norah Jones performing in New York, May 23, 2018.

Norah Jones links up with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy on her breezy new song “Wintertime.” 

Madison McGaw/BFA/Shutterstock

Norah Jones links up with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy on her breezy new song “Wintertime.”

Throughout the track, the singer croons about seeking solace in the colder months. “I know, I know I’m leaning, I’m leaning on you/ It’s hard, I know there isn’t much that you can do,” she observes over low-key piano. “I know, I know I’ll make it through/ In the wintertime, there’s a kind of light I only get from you.” Tweedy contributes twangy electric guitar leads, and his son Spencer Tweedy adds a minimal drum part.

“Wintertime” is Jones’ fourth in a series of recent stand-alone singles, following the folky, Tweedy-featured “A Song With No Name,” soulful “It Was You” and psychedelic Thomas Bartlett team-up “My Heart Is Full.” She has yet to announce a follow-up to her sixth and most recent solo LP, 2016’s Day Breaks.

Jones recently joined Graham Nash, Chaka Khan, James Taylor, Brandi Carlile and other songwriters to honor Joni Mitchell at an all-star concert celebrating the singer’s 75th birthday.

In This Article: Jeff Tweedy, Norah Jones

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad