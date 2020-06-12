Norah Jones Shares ‘To Live’ Video for Album Release Day

Norah Jones‘ eleventh studio album, Pick Me Up Off the Floor, is out now. On Friday, the singer-songwriter and pianist shared a new music video, “To Live,” alongside the LP’s release.

Filmed in quarantine, the clip shows a stylized Jones and several bandmembers — drummer Nate Smith, bassist Jesse Murphy, trumpeter Dave Guy and tenor saxophonist Leon Michels — performing the album track in their respective homes.

“If love is the answer/In front of my face/Then I’ll live in this moment/And find my true place,” Jones sings over the swinging blues track. She’ll be performing the song live on Good Morning America Tuesday, June 16th.

Pick Me Up Off the Floor features collaborations with Jeff Tweedy and Brian Blade across 11 songs written or co-written by Jones. “Every session I’ve done, there’ve been extra songs I didn’t release, and they’ve sort of been collecting for the last two years,” Jones has said of the LP’s recording process. “I became really enamored with them, having the rough mixes on my phone, listening while I walk the dog. The songs stayed stuck in my head and I realized that they had this surreal thread running through them. It feels like a fever dream taking place somewhere between God, the Devil, the heart, the Country, the planet and me.”