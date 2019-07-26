Hear Norah Jones’ New Song ‘Take It Away’ With Tarriona From Tank and the Bangas

Norah Jones released her new single “Take It Away” on Friday, featuring guest vocals from Tarriona “Tank” Ball of the New Orleans group Tank and the Bangas. It’s Jones’ first new music since her seven-track album Begin Again came out in April. “Take It Away” was co-produced by Jones and Thomas Bartlett, who plays keyboards/synthesizers on the track.

“I saw Tank and the Bangas play in New Orleans in 2016 and was blown away,” said Norah of the vocal collaboration. “I got in touch with Tarriona shortly after and we became friends. This was a really fun opportunity to be creative together in the studio. She’s got one of my favorite minds.”

“Take It Away” is the latest in a string of more experimental singles that Jones began releasing last summer. Seven of those tracks ended up on Begin Again, which features collaborations with Bartlett and Jeff Tweedy, among others.

Jones will conclude her North American summer tour this month with three shows in the Pacific Northwest and another four in Alaska. On September 14th, she’ll perform at the Harvest Moon Gathering in Lake Hughes, California, along with Neil Young and Father John Misty; the benefit concert will support The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School.

Norah Jones Tour Dates

July 26 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox

July 27 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

July 28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

July 31 – Juneau, AK @ Centennial Hall

August 2 – 4 – Anchorage, AK @ Bear Tooth Theatrepub

September 14 – Lake Hughes, CA @ Harvest Moon Gathering