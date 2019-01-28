Norah Jones Plots Summer North American Tour

Norah Jones announced a summer North American tour that launches June 18th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and wraps with her debut dates in Alaska: July 31st in Juneau and August 2nd in Anchorage.

The trek, which follows a brief run of April dates in Australia and New Zealand, also includes a joint date with Mavis Staples on July 16th at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Ticket pre-sales for the U.S. dates begin Tuesday, January 29th, with general tickets available Friday, February 1st at 10 a.m. local time. Additional info is available at the singer’s website.

Jones is also set to perform alongside Staples, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves and Leon Bridges on February 8th in Los Angeles, California at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Dolly Parton.

The singer-songwriter released four eclectic singles in 2018: the soulful “It Was You”, psychedelic Thomas Bartlett collaboration “My Heart Is Full” and two laid-back team-ups with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, “A Song With No Name,” and “Wintertime.” Jones has yet to announce a follow-up to her sixth solo LP, 2016’s Day Breaks; however, a press release teases that additional material is “coming soon.”

Norah Jones 2019 North American Tour Dates

June 18 – Heinz Hall – Pittsburgh, PA

June 19th – Clay Center @ Charleston, WV (on-sale February 8th)

June 22nd – The Queen @ Wilmington, DE

June 25th – TD Ottawa Jazz Festival @ Ottawa, ON

June 26th – TD Toronto Jazz Festival @ Toronto, ON (on-sale February 7th)

June 27th – Festival International de Jazz de Montreal @ Montreal, QC

June 29th – The Pines Theater @ Northampton, MA

June 30th – Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival @ Saratoga Springs, NY (on-sale February 19th)

July 14th – Cheyenne Civic Center @ Cheyenne, WY

July 16th – Red Rocks @ Morrison, CO (with Mavis Staples)

July 18th – Belly Up Aspen @ Aspen, CO

July 20th – Sandy Amphitheater @ Salt Lake City, UT

July 21st – Walk Festival Hall @ Jackson Hole, WY

July 23rd – Theatre at the Brick @ Bozeman, MT (on-sale February 1st at 12 p.m.)

July 24th – KettleHouse Amphitheater @ Missoula, MT

July 26th – Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox @ Spokane, WA

July 28th – Orpheum @ Vancouver, BC

July 31st – Centennial Hall @ Juneau, AK

August 2nd – Bear Tooth Theatrepub @ Anchorage, AK