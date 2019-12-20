Watch Norah Jones Join Sharon Van Etten for ‘Seventeen’ on ‘Colbert’

Sharon Van Etten tapped Norah Jones for a performance of “Seventeen” on The Late Show. The live rendition of the track, which comes off Van Etten’s album Remind Me Tomorrow, saw both singers joining voices as Jones played keys alongside Van Etten’s acoustic guitar. The song takes on an emotional quality as the pair (who are real-life friends) trades vocals.

Van Etten released Remind Me Tomorrow, her most recent album, back in January. She has since collaborated with Jeff Goldblum on his second album, I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, providing vocals for a jazz-inspired version of Irving Berlin’s “Let’s Face the Music and Dance.” The pair performed the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month. Earlier this month, the singer released a cover of “Silent Night” for short film The Letter.

Van Etten also recently appeared in an Amazon Music documentary, Departure, which depicted the singer leaving New York City, her home of 15 years. The film captures Van Etten’s final days in the city, where she played her last performance as a New Yorker at Webster Hall on May 4th before moving to Los Angeles.

Jones, meanwhile, dropped a collection of singles titled Begin Again, in April. The album includes seven songs Jones recorded over the past year with various collaborators including Jeff Tweedy, Thomas Bartlett and Brian Blade.