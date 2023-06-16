Norah Jones Wants to Know She Isn’t Alone on New Single ‘Can You Believe’

On her latest single “Can You Believe,” Norah Jonas wants to know that she isn’t invisible or alone. Co-written with producer Leon Michels, the record arrives ahead of the singer’s extensive summer tour through Europe. The trek is scheduled to begin on July 5 in France.

“Tell me you can hear me/Tell me I’m not alone/In this whole world,” Jones sings on the single layered with soulful gospel overtones. “Can there be someone/Who I can call/Call my own?”

“Can You Believe” marks Jones’ first original release in over a year that didn’t arrive through a deluxe release or reissue, or even a holiday record. Michels last worked with the singer on her 2021 holiday album I Dream of Christmas, which she expanded through a deluxe version last year.

But most of Jones’ latest offerings have come from the covers she has performed with guests on her podcast Norah Jones is Playing Along and the deluxe edition of her 2012 album Little Broken Hearts. She also joined the rapper Logic on the single version of his song “Paradise II” earlier this year.

Needless to say, Jones has a lot of material to pull from for her tour setlist. The musician’s upcoming tour dates mark her first in Europe in five years. Throughout July, she’ll play shows in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Monaco, Croatia, Hungary, Austria, and Spain. She also has shows planned in the England and Ireland this November.

In the midst of preparing for this tour, Jones has reportedly been back in the studio working on her forthcoming ninth solo studio album.