Norah Jones Releases Two Songs With Singer-Songwriter Rodrigo Amarante

Jones will embark on South American tour next month

Norah Jones has released double A-side singles, “I Forgot”/”Falling” with the singer-songwriter Rodrigo Amarante.

“I’ve been a fan of Rodrigo’s for a long time and was excited to make music together,” Jones said in a statement. “Turns out we had a great connection and a blast doing it! I hope it happens again.”

The two duets follow a string of Jones collaborations, including Mavis Staples (“I’ll Be Gone”), Tarriona Tank Bell (“Take It Away”), Jeff Tweedy (“Wintertime,” “A Song With No Name”), Brian Blade (“It Was You,” “Just a Little Bit”) and Thomas Bartlett (“My Heart Is Full”). Seven of her singles were compiled on her April album Begin Again.

Jones has also released new music with her band Puss N Boots, with Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper. Earlier this year, the trio covered Tom Petty’s “Angel Dream” and Dolly Parton’s “The Grass Is Blue.” The band’s Christmas EP, Dear Santa…, is available now digitally, with a vinyl release coming December 13th.

Jones will embark on a South American tour next month, making stops in Colombia, Peru, Chile, Brazil and Argentina.

