×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Best TV and Movies to Stream in Jan.: Killer Mike, Fyre Fest Doc, 'Star Trek' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Norah Jones Pay Tribute to Ray Charles on ‘ACL’ New Year’s Special

Los Lobos, Chris Isaak, Boz Scaggs and Robert Randolph unite to “La Bamba” on PBS music series’ Hall of Fame episode on December 31st

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Norah Jones performs a bluesy rendition of one of her “favorite” Ray Charles songs, “What Would I Do Without You,” as a tribute to the late R&B legend in this exclusive clip from Austin City Limits‘ Hall of Fame New Year’s Special.

Gary Clark Jr. also staged a rare guitar-less performance as the rocker delivered a smoky rendition of “Night Time Is the Right Time” during ACL‘s Charles tribute.

The ACL Hall of Fame New Year’s Special, airing December 31st at 11 p.m. ET on PBS, also features tributes to Marcia Ball and Los Lobos. Boz Scaggs, Irma Thomas and Robert Randolph are among the special’s performers with Chris Isaak on board as host. The fifth annual ACL Hall of Fame special taped October 25th at Austin, Texas’ Moody Theater.

The special’s finale featured Los Lobos, Isaak, Scaggs, Randolph and filmmaker Robert Rodriguez performing Richie Havens’ 1958 single “La Bamba,” which Los Lobos revived and turned into a Number One single in 1987:

The second half of the 44th season of Austin City Limits premiered recently with an episode featuring Khalid and Mac DeMarco. 2019 will see episodes headlined by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Arctic Monkeys, Willie Nelson and Buddy Guy.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad