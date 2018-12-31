See Norah Jones Pay Tribute to Ray Charles on ‘ACL’ New Year’s Special

Norah Jones performs a bluesy rendition of one of her “favorite” Ray Charles songs, “What Would I Do Without You,” as a tribute to the late R&B legend in this exclusive clip from Austin City Limits‘ Hall of Fame New Year’s Special.

Gary Clark Jr. also staged a rare guitar-less performance as the rocker delivered a smoky rendition of “Night Time Is the Right Time” during ACL‘s Charles tribute.

The ACL Hall of Fame New Year’s Special, airing December 31st at 11 p.m. ET on PBS, also features tributes to Marcia Ball and Los Lobos. Boz Scaggs, Irma Thomas and Robert Randolph are among the special’s performers with Chris Isaak on board as host. The fifth annual ACL Hall of Fame special taped October 25th at Austin, Texas’ Moody Theater.

The special’s finale featured Los Lobos, Isaak, Scaggs, Randolph and filmmaker Robert Rodriguez performing Richie Havens’ 1958 single “La Bamba,” which Los Lobos revived and turned into a Number One single in 1987:

The second half of the 44th season of Austin City Limits premiered recently with an episode featuring Khalid and Mac DeMarco. 2019 will see episodes headlined by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Arctic Monkeys, Willie Nelson and Buddy Guy.