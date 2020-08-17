Norah Jones Sings Songs From Her New Album on NPR’s At-Home ‘Tiny Desk’

Norah Jones is the latest artist to perform for NPR’s at-home Tiny Desk series. In lieu of playing at the titular desk in the NPR offices, Jones broadcasted herself from her home, seated in front of a piano in her living room, where her collection of guitars could be seen in the background.

Jones performed a quartet of songs from her latest album, Pick Me Up Off the Floor, released this past June via Blue Note Records. She opened with the introspective “How I Weep,” before playing “Heartbroken, Day After,” “I’m Alive” (which she co-wrote with Jeff Tweedy) and “To Live,” which coincidentally speaks to our current moment in Covid-19 quarantine.

“To live in this moment/And finally be free/Is what I was after/No chains holding me,” she sings on the final song. “If love is the answer/In front of my face/And I’ll live in this moment/And find my true place.”

Jones has released several videos to accompany the album, most recently “Flame Twin” in July. She has said of her latest LP: “If there’s a darkness to this album, it’s not meant to be an impending sense of doom, it feels more like a human longing for connection. Some of the songs that are personal also apply to the larger issues we’re all facing. And some of the songs that are about very specific larger things also feel quite personal.”