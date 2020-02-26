Norah Jones Sets U.S. Tour With Mavis Staples

Seven months after collaborating on a song together, Norah Jones and Mavis Staples will embark on a joint U.S. tour.

The singers, who partnered in October 2019 for the new track “I’ll Be Gone,” will kick off the first half of their U.S. tour on May 10th in Spicewood, Texas, and wrap May 22nd at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The pair will then reconvene two months later in Portland, Maine, on July 22nd for another string of dates that concludes in Canandaigua, New York, on August 5th.

The trek is bookended by a pair of Jones festival dates, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 26th and the Newport Jazz Festival on August 7th. Tickets for the non-festival shows go on sale February 28th; each ticket will be accompanied by a physical copy of Jones’ soon-to-be-announced new album.

“The first time I met Mavis she held my hand and we sang side by side to honor Paul McCartney,” Jones said in a statement when “I’ll Be Gone” was released. “She is a beacon of love and light. It is always an honor, a pleasure, and a dream come true to sing with her. I hope we get to do more of it.”

Norah Jones and Mavis Staples Tour Dates

April 26 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 10 — Spicewood, TX @ A Day In The Vines

May 12 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Amphitheater

May 14 — Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater

May 15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

May 16 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort

May 20 — San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre

May 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

July 22 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

July 23 — Burlington, VT @ Burlington Waterfront Park

July 24 — Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

July 28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn

August 1 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 4 — Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

August 5 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC/Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

August 7 — Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival