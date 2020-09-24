Norah Jones Drops ‘Hurts to Be Alone’ Video, Announces 30-Track, Expanded LP

Earlier this year, Norah Jones released Pick Me Up Off the Floor, a raw and personal LP reminiscent of her earliest work. She’s been staying prolific ever since, playing a series of weekly at-home concerts where she covers everyone from Duke Ellington to Guns N Roses.

On October 16th, Jones will release an expanded version of the album, containing several of her quarantine covers, including Kris Kristofferson’s “For the Good Times” and her father Ravi Shankar’s “I Am Missing You.” The 30-track collection will also include a previously unreleased new song, “Light Wind Blowing” and jazz standards.

Ahead of the album, Jones has released a new video, “Hurts to Be Alone,” which she directed herself; the video finds her walking on a beach, singing a chorus that perfectly reflects the quarantine experience.

Jones recorded Pick Me Up Off the Floor after releasing a string of one-off singles. “I’ve been enjoying being in singles sessions so much and I had all these songs that I had recorded. I kept listening to them over and over and I just decided it was an album,” she told Rolling Stone earlier this year.

“There are a lot of personal feelings,” she said of the album. “There’s a lot of feelings of things we’re dealing with in society right now. But it’s all very personal because these are things we’re all worried about, that we internalize in our own personal way. I just like how all the songs kind of walk that balance.”

This weekend, Jones will join the lineup for Willie Nelson’s 35th Annual Farm Aid. Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews will lead the bill for the first virtual Farm Aid, which also features Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, Margo Price, Valerie June and more.