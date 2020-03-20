 Hear Norah Jones' Piano Cover of Guns N' Roses' 'Patience' - Rolling Stone
Hear Norah Jones’ Piano Cover of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Patience’

“I heard a song yesterday that made me feel good and I’ve always wanted to cover it. So I gave it a try,” housebound singer says

Norah Jones performs at Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, TennWillie: Life and Songs Of An American Outlaw, Nashville, USA - 12 Jan 2019

A housebound Norah Jones performed her rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ "Patience" on Twitter Thursday.

Al Wagner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A housebound Norah Jones performed her rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience” on Twitter Thursday in an effort to raise donations for organizations helping those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I heard a song yesterday that made me feel good and I’ve always wanted to cover it. So I gave it a try,” Jones said of her piano version of the acoustic GN’R Lies classic, a song that resonates especially now given social distancing edicts across the nation.

The singer added, “I hope you’re OK in these strange times. If you’re in a position to make a donation, there are many organizations that are getting food or supplies to people in need. @FeedingAmerica, @MusiCares are a couple… And please stay home as a pledge of social responsibility to our medical professionals.”

Jones recently announced plans to release her new LP Pick Me Up Off the Floor, due out May 8th. The album features a pair of collaborations with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, including the first single “I’m Alive.” The record marks Jones’ second collaboration with Tweedy, who co-wrote and produced two tracks on her 2019 album Begin Again. “Norah’s been a great friend for a long time and she’s one of the most effortless musicians I’ve ever played with,” Tweedy told Rolling Stone. 

Jones and Mavis Staples are scheduled to embark on a joint tour starting May 10th, but given the coronavirus outbreak, the fate of their trek is unclear.

