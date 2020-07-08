 Norah Jones Conjures Kindred Spirit in 'Flame Twin' Video - Rolling Stone
Norah Jones Conjures Kindred Spirit in ‘Flame Twin’ Video

Singer drops mysterious visual for latest Pick Me Up Off the Floor single

Norah Jones has shared her mysterious new video for “Flame Twin,” the latest single off the singer’s recent LP Pick Me Up Off the Floor.

As the title suggests, the low-key video finds Jones and her twin flame — a similarly wigged doppelgänger — running through the woods and dancing around a bonfire together, as Jones sings on the chorus, “My twin, I’m on fire/Don’t string me along.”

“Flame Twin” follows previous Pick Me Up Off the Floor videos for “Tryin’ to Keep It Together” and “To Live.”

Jones previously said of her latest LP, “Living in this country — this world — the last few years, I think there’s an underlying sense of, ‘Lift me up. Let’s get up out of this mess and try to figure some things out.’ If there’s a darkness to this album, it’s not meant to be an impending sense of doom, it feels more like a human longing for connection. Some of the songs that are personal also apply to the larger issues we’re all facing. And some of the songs that are about very specific larger things also feel quite personal.”

