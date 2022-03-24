 Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding Lead Newport Jazz Festival Lineup - Rolling Stone
Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding Lead Newport Jazz Festival Lineup

Angelique Kidjo’s Remain in Light, the Fearless Flyers, PJ Morton and more to perform at annual Rhode Island event

Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding, and Angelique Kidjo’s Remain in Light are among the artists set to perform the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival, which takes place at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island July 29 through July 31.

The lineup also includes the Fearless Flyers, Terence Blanchard, PJ Morton, the Ron Carter Quartet, BadBadNotGood, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lettuce, and Cory Wong, among many others.

Christian McBride, who serves as the Newport Jazz Artistic Director, will also play his annual Jawn Jam featuring Makaya McCraven, Chris Potter, Vijay Iyer, and Brandee Younger & Mike Stern. Special ensembles comprising the Jack DeJohnette Quartet with Don Byron, Matt Garrison, and Luisito Quintero; Pino Palladino, Blake Mills, Sam Gendel & Abe Rounds; Joe Lovano’s “Trio Tapestry” featuring Marilyn Crispell and Carmen Castaldi are also performing this year’s festival, alongside the Mingus Big Band, who are celebrating 100 years of Charles Mingus.

The event will also include a tribute to the late Newport Jazz and Newport Folk Festival founder George Wein featuring a special guest to be announced at a later date. The legendary festival promoter, who also founded the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, died last September.

Three-day passes and single-day tickets go on sale March 24 at 11 a.m. ET via the festival’s website and DICE. The festival will release its Covid-19 safety protocols later this spring. “We continue to work with state officials to ensure the safety of our artists, fans, staff, and vendors remains a high priority,” organizers said in a statement.

