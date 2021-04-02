Norah Jones Drops ‘Don’t Know Why’ From Upcoming Live LP

Norah Jones has shared an airy rendition of her Grammy-sweeping hit “Don’t Know Why” from her upcoming live album ’Til We Meet Again, out April 16th on Blue Note.

The singer and her ensemble — Pete Remm on organ, Christopher Thomas on bass, and Brian Blade on drums — recorded this take on the 2002 single in 2018 at Live au Campo in Perpignan, France.

Jones previously released “It Was You” from ’Til We Meet Again, her first-ever live album, which collects 14 performances from various cities recorded between 2017 and 2019. In addition to new renditions of her own songs, ’Til We Meet Again also features covers of Hank Williams’ “Cold, Cold Heart” and her solo piano rendition of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” recorded at Detroit’s Fox Theatre — where Soundgarden performed their final show together — in the days following Chris Cornell’s death.

“Whether we’re musicians or fans, we all miss sharing the experience of live music,” Jones said in a statement. “I’ll be highlighting a different charity every week on my Facebook page to send some love to the folks who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes in the live music industry and have had their jobs put on hold. I can’t wait to all be together again.”