Norah Jones Digs Up Unreleased Demos, Full Alternate Album for ‘Come Away With Me’ Reissue

Norah Jones will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her Grammy-winning debut, Come Away With Me, with a reissue featuring a slew of previously unreleased material. The album is set to arrive April 29 via Blue Note/UMe.

The 44-track collection will include a remastered version of the original album, as well as a several bonus discs-worth of unreleased material. These include the original demos that got Jones signed to Blue Note, the first set of demos she made after being signed (dubbed First Session), and an early version of Come Away With Me that Jones made at Allaire Studios with producer Craig Street.

To tease the reissue, Jones has released an alternate version of “Come Away With Me” from those initial Allaire Studios sessions with Street.

The 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Come Away With Me will be released digitally, and as a four-LP vinyl set and three-CD set. The two physical versions will come with a booklet featuring new liner notes by Jones, as well as rare photos from her recording sessions. (Single LP and CD versions of just the remastered original LP will also be available).

In a statement, Jones said of revisiting Come Away With Me for the reissue, “I was incredibly proud of this album and so thankful to everyone who made it with me… I figured it was a good first try and felt that it truly captured who I was — musically — at that time, which made me the proudest and is all you can really hope for when making a record. In the end I was so thankful that I got to explore a few different paths before putting them all together. No one, including the label, had any idea it would reach the success that it did.”

Last year, Jones released a holiday album, I Dream of Christmas, while the year before that she released her seventh studio LP, Pick Me Up Off the Floor.

Come Away With Me 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Track List

Disc One – Come Away With Me – 20th Anniversary Remaster

1. “Don’t Know Why”

2. “Seven Years”

3. “Cold Cold Heart”

4. “Feelin’ The Same Way”

5. “Come Away With Me”

6. “Shoot The Moon”

7. “Turn Me On”

8. “Lonestar”

9. “I’ve Got To See You Again”

10. “Painter Song”

11. “One Flight Down”

12. “Nightingale”

13. “The Long Day Is Over”

14. “The Nearness Of You”

Disc Two

Demos

1. “Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most”

2. “Walkin’ My Baby Back Home”

3. “World of Trouble”

First Sessions Outtakes

4. “The Only Time”

5. “I Didn’t Know About You”

6. “Something Is Calling You” (tabla version)

7. “Just Like A Dream Today”

8. “When Sunny Gets Blue”

9. “What Am I To You”

10. “Hallelujah I Love Him So”

11. “Daydream”

First Sessions EP (previously released as promo-only First Sessions EP)

12. “Don’t Know Why”

13. “Come Away With Me”

14. “Something Is Calling You”

15. “Turn Me On”

16. “Lonestar”

17. “Peace”

Disc Three – The Allaire Sessions

1. “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight”

2. “I’ve Got To See You Again”

3. “What Would I Do”

4. “Come Away With Me”

5. “Picture In A Frame”

6. “Nightingale”

7. “Peace”

8. “What Am I To You”

9. “Painter Song”

10. “Turn Me On”

11. “A Little At A Time”

12. “One Flight Down”

13. “Fragile”