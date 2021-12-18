 See Norah Jones Bring Christmas Songs to CBS' 'Saturday Sessions' - Rolling Stone
See Norah Jones Bring Christmas Songs, Chipmunks Classic to CBS’ ‘Saturday Sessions’

Singer’s first-ever holiday album I Dream of Christmas arrived Oct. 15

Norah Jones appeared on CBS Mornings’ latest “Saturday Sessions” to showcase a trio of tracks from her first-ever holiday album I Dream of Christmas.

Performing with her band from which looked like the CBS studios, Jones delivered renditions of the Chipmunks’ “Christmas Don’t Be Late,” the seasonal standard “Blue Christmas” and “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones),” one of a handful of original songs that Jones penned for her first Xmas LP.

“I’ve always loved Christmas music but never had the inclination to make a holiday album until now,” Jones previously said in a statement. “Last year I found myself listening to James Brown’s Funky Christmas and Elvis’s Christmas Album on Sundays during lockdown for a sense of comfort. In January 2021, I started thinking about making a Christmas album of my own. It gave me something fun to work on and look forward to.”

I Dream of Christmas arrived Oct. 15. It does not feature any renditions of yuletide tracks found on our list of the 20 Worst Christmas Songs of All Time.

