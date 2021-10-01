Hear Norah Jones Welcome the Holidays on ‘Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)’

Norah Jones will release her first holiday album, I Dream Of Christmas, on October 15th via Blue Note Records. The singer has previewed the collection with a new original single, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones).”

“I’ve always loved Christmas music but never had the inclination to make a holiday album until now,” Jones said in a statement. “Last year I found myself listening to James Brown’s Funky Christmas and Elvis’s Christmas Album on Sundays during lockdown for a sense of comfort. In January 2021, I started thinking about making a Christmas album of my own. It gave me something fun to work on and look forward to.”

I Dream of Christmas was produced by Leon Michels, and includes a selection of classics and originals. It features Jones’ take on The Chipmunk’s “Christmas Don’t Be Late,” “White Christmas,” “Blue Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Christmas Time Is Here,” among others. The musician wrote several of the songs herself.

“When I was trying to figure out which direction to take, the original songs started popping in my head,” Jones said. “They were all about trying to find the joys of Christmas, catching that spark, that feeling of love and inclusion that I was longing for during the rest of the year. Then there are all the classics that have that special nostalgia that can hit you no matter who or where you are in life. It was hard to narrow down, but I picked favorite classics that I knew I could make my own.”

The album is available to pre-order here.

I Dream of Christmas Track List:

1. Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)

2. Christmas Don’t Be Late

3. Christmas Glow

4. White Christmas

5. Christmastime

6. Blue Christmas

7. It’s Only Christmas Once A Year

8. You’re Not Alone

9. Winter Wonderland

10. A Holiday With You

11. Run Rudolph Run

12. Christmas Time Is Here

13. What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?