Norah Jones Searches for a Fresh Start on New Song ‘Begin Again’

Norah Jones wonders if it’s possible too hit the reset button on her brooding song, “Begin Again,” the title-track from her new collection of singles, out today, April 12th.

The track finds Jones crafting a smokey, jazz-tinged vibe as she lets her piano rumble and settle over a constant shuffle of drums. Jones rarely pushes her vocals above a soft croon, but her lyrics are vivid and sharp with a political edge: “Can a nation built on blood,” she sings, “Find its way out of the mud?/Will the people at the top/ Lose their way enough to stop?/Can we begin again?”

Begin Again comprises seven songs Jones recorded over the past year with various collaborators including Jeff Tweedy, Thomas Bartlett and Brian Blade. The record is out digitally, as well as on CD and vinyl.

Jones is set to embark on a North American tour this summer, starting June 18th at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh, PA. The run includes a joint-date with Mavis Staples — July 16th at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado — and closes with Jones’ first performances in Alaska, July 31st in Juneau and then a three-night stand in Anchorage, August 2nd through 4th.