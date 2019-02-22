Norah Jones Announces Experimental New Project ‘Begin Again’

Norah Jones’ last album was 2016’s Day Breaks, but she hasn’t stopped putting out music since. Over the last year she has released seven songs with collaborators including Jeff Tweedy and Thomas Bartlett, tracks ranging jazz-soul to psychedelia. “I felt inspired to record and try different things,” Jones says of the process, adding she wanted sessions to be “quick and fun and easy and low-pressure. It’s a great way to collaborate with other people. Just a day or three in the studio and that’s it.”

Those songs will be compiled for Begin Again, a seven-song set including a just-released new song “Just a Little Bit,” out April 12. The LP will be released digitally and on vinyl and CD.

“I try to go in with a few clips of voice memo ideas to have a jumping off point,” she explains. “With each session the little ideas were definitely with those particular musicians in mind, but the hope is to always create in the moment and with each session there were songs that came out of nothing. I was very open and had no real expectations as far as direction, but each session has exceeded my expectations. It’s been so fun and I feel very inspired right now and love all the different directions this is going.”

Jones hits the road the day of the release, kicking off in Australia before coming to the U.S. June 18th in Pittsburgh, PA. The tour includes stops at Red Rocks and winds up with three dates in Anchorage, AK.