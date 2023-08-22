Noname Announces ‘Sundial’ Tour, Set to Launch in Chicago
Noname has announced a fall tour in support of her celebrated album Sundial, her first tour in four years.
The rap poet will kick things off in her hometown, Chicago, at the Riviera Theatre on Oct. 11, with stops in New York, Toronto, Oakland, Los Angeles, and other North American cities to follow.
Sundial is Noname’s third full-length album and follows 2018’s Room 25 and her 2016 debut mixtape, Telefone. The record features guests including Common, Jay Electronica, Billy Woods, Eryn Allen Kane, Ayoni, $ilkmoney, Stout, and more, and was produced alongside longtime collaborator Saba, Gaetan Judd, and Yussef Dayes.
Rolling Stone praised the album when it arrived earlier this month, calling it “eloquent, furious, funny, cerebral, bristling with rage and revenge.”
“All over the album, she’s got choice words for sucker MCs (“you sound like cat piss on popcorn”), for racism, for capitalism, for imperialism, for anyone who gets in her way,” the review states.
Noname, born Fatimah Nyeema Warner, released the 11-song track list for Sundial in July. She shared a spacey graphic on Instagram, revealing tracks “Black Mirror,” “Potentially the Interlude,” and “Gospel?”
Spotify presale tickets for Noname’s Sundial tour will be available Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. local time, while general tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased here.
Noname’s ‘Sundial’ North American Tour Dates
Oct. 11 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
Oct. 12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Oct. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Oct. 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave – Mainroom
Oct. 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Oct. 19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Oct. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Oct. 23 – Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct. 24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Oct. 25 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Oct. 27 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall – 1884 Lounge
Oct. 29 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
Oct. 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Nov. 1 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans
Nov. 2 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room
Nov. 3 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
Nov. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Nov. 7 -–Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
Nov. 8 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
Nov. 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Nov. 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Nov. 15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater