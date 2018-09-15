Noname Announces 2019 Tour in Support of ‘Room 25’

Fresh off releasing her acclaimed new album Room 25, Chicago rapper Noname has announced a 2019 tour in support of her latest LP.

Noname, an Artist You Need to Know and one of the best rappers alive, will tour throughout the month of January, kicking off the trek on January 2nd in Detroit and continuing through January 26th in Madison, Wisconsin. The rapper has two more dates scheduled outside the January itinerary: February 21st at Los Angeles’ Wiltern and March 15th at Oakland, California’s Fox Theater.

As Noname recently told Rolling Stone, coming off her acclaimed 2016 debut Telefone, the in-demand rapper had trouble filling her hour-long sets with enough material, since the mixtape only clocked in at 33 minutes. Thankfully, Room 25 will help pad the live shows.

“That’s one of my biggest issues in terms of shows, that project only being, like, 30 minutes,” Noname said. “I don’t really have problems getting booked, but they don’t like to book me for less than an hour…I’ve done a lot of things here and there to try to finesse my way into a longer set.”

Noname Tour Dates

January 2, 2019 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

January 3 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

January 4 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

January 5 & 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

January 9 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

January 11 – Boston, MA @ Royale

January 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

January 14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

January 17 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

January 18 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

January 19 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

January 21 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

January 23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

January 24 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

January 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

January 26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

February 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

March 15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater