Noname Announces 2019 Tour in Support of ‘Room 25’

Fresh off releasing her acclaimed new album Room 25, Chicago rapper Noname has announced a 2019 tour in support of her latest LP.
Noname, an Artist You Need to Know and one of the best rappers alive, will tour throughout the month of January, kicking off the trek on January 2nd in Detroit and continuing through January 26th in Madison, Wisconsin. The rapper has two more dates scheduled outside the January itinerary: February 21st at Los Angeles’ Wiltern and March 15th at Oakland, California’s Fox Theater.
As Noname recently told Rolling Stone, coming off her acclaimed 2016 debut Telefone, the in-demand rapper had trouble filling her hour-long sets with enough material, since the mixtape only clocked in at 33 minutes. Thankfully, Room 25 will help pad the live shows.
“That’s one of my biggest issues in terms of shows, that project only being, like, 30 minutes,” Noname said. “I don’t really have problems getting booked, but they don’t like to book me for less than an hour…I’ve done a lot of things here and there to try to finesse my way into a longer set.”
Noname Tour Dates
January 2, 2019 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
January 3 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
January 4 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
January 5 & 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
January 9 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
January 11 – Boston, MA @ Royale
January 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
January 14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
January 17 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater
January 18 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor
January 19 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon
January 21 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
January 23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
January 24 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
January 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
January 26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
February 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
March 15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Add a comment