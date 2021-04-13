Noga Erez Performs ‘Views’ Among Plants on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Israeli artist Noga Erez appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night to perform “Views,” a song off her latest album Kids.

In a set-up reminiscent of NPR’s Tiny Desk at-home series during the pandemic, Erez and her band performed together in a tiny room, surrounded by lush house plants and succulents. (The set comes courtesy of the Israeli virtual concert series The Succulent Sessions, for which Erez is a featured performer.) Joined by her partner and fellow Israeli musician Rousso, Erez took shots at fake people buying “views” on social media — “People buy views, I know it’s old news/But also bad news for everybody” — while her band punctuated her raps with trumpet blares and a steady drumbeat.

Erez released Kids, her second album, last month, following her debut LP Off the Radar in 2017. Along with “Views,” Kids also features the singles “No News on TV,” “You So Done,” “End of the Road,” and “Story.” In a recent interview with NPR, Erez described her motivation for writing protest songs on the new album, including tracks that address ongoing censorship of artists in Israel and the country’s conflict with Palestine.

“I wasn’t looking to do that. It kind of just happened,” she said. “The more I make music, the more I feel like it’s simply a documentation of something that is currently happening, of something that is important for me to talk about.”