NOFX to Play ‘White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean’ in Its Entirety for Livestream Gig

September 19th performance from Fat Mike’s backyard to feature “very special guests”

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - JULY 21: Fat Mike of NOFX performs during the Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary on July 21, 2019 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

NOFX will perform their 1992 album 'White Trash Two Heebs and a Bean' in its entirety for the first time during a livestream this September.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

NOFX will perform their 1992 album White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean in its entirety for the first time ever during a livestream this September.

The virtual gig, streaming from singer Fat Mike’s backyard on September 19th at 2 p.m. PST, also promises “very special guests” throughout the four-hour afternoon gig.

Tickets for the livestream are available to purchase now; additionally, NOFX is offering VIP All Access tickets that will allow the viewer to “hang with the band after their performance as cameras roll well into the night. You’ll be treated to a trove of unannounced guests, performers, comedy, campfire stories and more!”

Earlier this year, NOFX shared some new music during the Covid-19 pandemic, including “I Love You More Than I Hate Me,” “in hopes of cheering folks up.”

“I realized today that I have tons of new NOFX songs and videos from our new album, which won’t be out ’til sometime this summer, but since everyone’s, like, stuck at home and bored, I’m just gonna release a bunch of songs now so people can all enjoy them before we’re all dead,” Fat Mike said at the time. NOFX released their last album, First Ditch Effort, in 2016.

