NOFX to Play ‘White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean’ in Its Entirety for Livestream Gig

NOFX will perform their 1992 album White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean in its entirety for the first time ever during a livestream this September.

The virtual gig, streaming from singer Fat Mike’s backyard on September 19th at 2 p.m. PST, also promises “very special guests” throughout the four-hour afternoon gig.

Tickets for the livestream are available to purchase now; additionally, NOFX is offering VIP All Access tickets that will allow the viewer to “hang with the band after their performance as cameras roll well into the night. You’ll be treated to a trove of unannounced guests, performers, comedy, campfire stories and more!”

Earlier this year, NOFX shared some new music during the Covid-19 pandemic, including “I Love You More Than I Hate Me,” “in hopes of cheering folks up.”

“I realized today that I have tons of new NOFX songs and videos from our new album, which won’t be out ’til sometime this summer, but since everyone’s, like, stuck at home and bored, I’m just gonna release a bunch of songs now so people can all enjoy them before we’re all dead,” Fat Mike said at the time. NOFX released their last album, First Ditch Effort, in 2016.