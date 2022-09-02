NOFX to Break Up in 2023: ‘It’s Been an Amazing Run’

NOFX will call it quits in 2023. “Fat Mike” Burkett, singer and bassist of the punk rock group, announced the pending split in a reply to an Instagram comment on an unrelated post, noting that next year “will be our last year.” Rolling Stone has confirmed the news.

Asked why the band doesn’t come to Canada more often, Fat Mike replied, “Actually, we love Canada, it’s just that next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run….” In response to a separate comment, the musician added, “Los Angeles will be the last place we play. It’s where we started, it’s where we’ll end.”

2023 would be a fitting conclusion for the prolific band as it marks NOFX’s 40th anniversary. The group’s most recent release, Single Album, dropped in 2021 on Fat Mike’s label Fat Wreck Chords. NOFX was formed in Los Angeles in 1983, and together they have released 14 full-length albums.

Earlier this year, Fat Mike collaborated with rapper the D.O.C. after the pair met through documentary producer Gary Ousdahl. The punk rocker played D.O.C. some music he had been recording with a new group called the Codefendants, which led to the pair recording the joint song “The Fast Ones,” which dropped in June.

“I have such a new respect for hip-hop,” Fat Mike told Rolling Stone of the song. “I’m fucking 55 and I get to do new stuff. No matter how good a NOFX record is, who cares? I mean, people care. Our record last year got great reviews … [but] I think this is the best record I’ve ever produced.”

NOFX has not yet made an official statement addressing the breakup.