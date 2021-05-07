See Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ French New Wave-Inspired ‘We’re On Our Way Now’ Video

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared their French New Wave-inspired video for “We’re on Our Way Now,” one of the new tracks featured on the band’s upcoming best-of collection Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021).

“It’s a song about not getting to say goodbye and the frustration of things left unsaid,” Gallagher said of the track in a statement.

As Gallagher previously revealed, the video stars The Crown actor Matt Smith in an homage of sorts to Jean Luc-Godard’s French New Wave classic Breathless.

“Everyone was convinced and so we set about writing a treatment that would pay homage to the movement, paying particular attention to that film and another Godard classic, Band a Part,” co-director Dan Cadan said in a statement. “Renowned for rejecting convention and tradition, French New Wave has a timeless aesthetic that boldly favors experimentation and an iconoclastic spirit. [Gallagher] embodies all of the above, so it’s the perfect fit.”

Smith added, “Doing a music video with the greatest songwriter me and my mates have ever seen, bar none — it’s a decent day at the office.

Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), due out June 11th, features 18 cuts curated by Gallagher, including a pair of new songs, “We’re on Our Way Now” and “Flying on the Ground.” The deluxe version of the collection comes with a bonus disc packed with remixes, unreleased acoustic versions, instrumentals, and more.