Hear Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ New Song ‘Wandering Star’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds has dropped a reflective new single “Wandering Star.” The song comes off the band’s upcoming EP, Blue Moon Rising, which is set for release May 6th, 2020.

Gallagher, who produced the track himself, premiered the song on BBC Radio 2 and explained its origins. “It was written in Abbey Road last November on the same day I wrote ‘Black Star Dancing,'” the musician said, according to NME. “It’s that good, it sounds like it took 5.4 people to come up with it. It’s already a live standard and we haven’t even played it yet.”

The new single is taken from the forthcoming ‘Blue Moon Rising’ EP, released March 6th 2020. pic.twitter.com/mZz5tGJtwQ — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) November 14, 2019

The EP will include three original songs, as well as two remixes of the title track. The EP is available for preorder via the band’s website. The release follows Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ This Is The Place EP, which arrived in September and also featured three original songs and two remixes. Prior to that, the group unveiled their Black Star Dancing EP in June, Gallagher’s first new music since 2017.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are currently on tour in Australia with U2. The band will also perform in Bangkok later this month and have announced a show at London’s Kenwood House next June. Tickets are on sale now.