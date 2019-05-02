Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Preview EP With ‘Black Star Dancing’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds has dropped a new single, “Black Star Dancing,” ahead of a new EP. The EP, also titled Black Star Dancing, will be released June 14 digitally and on 12″ vinyl.

“Black Star Dancing” is Gallagher’s first new music since 2017’s Who Built The Moon?. The musician said that it combines “the influences of David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep and ZZ Top. “I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently,” Gallagher said. “Anyway, it’s ‘dope.’ Not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it.” Gallagher previously told NME that “everything I’m writing at the minute sounds like The Police, The Cure or if The Police and The Cure were in a band together.”

The EP is available for pre-order now. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will perform several shows in 2019, including Manchester’s Heaton Park on June 9. The band will also play Isle Of Wight Festival and Roskilde Festival, and are set to join The Smashing Pumpkins on tour in North America in August.