Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Tease New Album With Johnny Marr-Assisted ‘Pretty Boy’

Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds are back with a new song, “Pretty Boy,” which will appear on the ex-Oasis guitarist’s next album.

“Pretty Boy” is a swift-moving track, driven by a restless post-punk energy but cut through with just a bit of airy jangle. The song was recorded at Gallagher’s own Lone Star Sound studio in London and was co-produced by Paul “Strangely” Stacey. It also features guitar work from Gallagher’s friend and frequent collaborator, Johnny Marr.

“For this new record, it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed, and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear,” Gallagher said in a statement. “Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special.”

“Pretty Boy” also arrives with a lyric video that features some glamorous shots of several drag queens getting ready. Gallagher quipped in his statement, “Oh … and watch out for a cameo from me in the video … first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin’ Hot Wotsits Giants!”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released their last album, Who Built the Moon?, back in 2017. Last year, the group released a greatest hits compilation Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011–2021), which featured two new songs. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ next record is set to arrive in 2023, with more details to be announced soon.