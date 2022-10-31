fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
The Birds are Back in Town

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Tease New Album With Johnny Marr-Assisted ‘Pretty Boy’

The fourth studio album from the ex-Oasis guitarist's solo endeavor will arrive in 2023
Noel Gallagher Matt Crockett*

Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds are back with a new song, “Pretty Boy,” which will appear on the ex-Oasis guitarist’s next album.

“Pretty Boy” is a swift-moving track, driven by a restless post-punk energy but cut through with just a bit of airy jangle. The song was recorded at Gallagher’s own Lone Star Sound studio in London and was co-produced by Paul “Strangely” Stacey. It also features guitar work from Gallagher’s friend and frequent collaborator, Johnny Marr

“For this new record, it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed, and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear,” Gallagher said in a statement. “Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special.”

“Pretty Boy” also arrives with a lyric video that features some glamorous shots of several drag queens getting ready. Gallagher quipped in his statement, “Oh … and watch out for a cameo from me in the video … first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin’ Hot Wotsits Giants!”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released their last album, Who Built the Moon?, back in 2017. Last year, the group released a greatest hits compilation Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011–2021), which featured two new songs. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ next record is set to arrive in 2023, with more details to be announced soon. 

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

Liam Hemsworth Replacing Henry Cavill for ‘The Witcher’ Season 4

Jennifer Lopez Is a Radiant Goddess As She Confidently Rocks an All-White Lingerie Set

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Buy Conan O'Brien's Carpinteria Beach House

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad