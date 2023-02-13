Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage Plot Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds — surely to the dismay of Oasis super fan Matty Healy — will hit the road again this summer on a joint-headlining tour with Garbage.

The tour will kick off June 2 at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, and wrap July 15 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. Metric will provide support throughout the tour (save for a July 3 show in Toronto).

Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. local time. Full information is available on Gallagher’s and Garbage’s websites.

For Gallagher, this is the first time he and the High Flying Birds have toured North America since 2019. The tour kickoff date, June 2, will also coincide with the release of the group’s fourth album, Council Skies, which follows 2017’s Who Built the Moon? Trending Rihanna's DGAF Energy Was Off the Charts at Her Super Bowl Halftime Show A Pregnant Rihanna Delivers Glitzy Super Bowl Halftime Show De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove Dead At 54 Ben Affleck Works a Secret Day Job at Dunkin' in Super Bowl Ad

As for Garbage, the grunge stalwarts released their most recent album, No Gods No Masters, back in 2021, and they spent much of last year opening for Tears for Fears on a U.S. tour. Metric, meanwhile, released their most recent album, Formentera, in 2022.

June 2 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

June 3 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 6 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

June 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

June 10 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 15 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

June 29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 3 – Toronto, OH @ Budweiser Stage (without Metric)

July 6 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 10 – New York, NY @ Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway