Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage Plot Co-Headlining Summer Tour
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds — surely to the dismay of Oasis super fan Matty Healy — will hit the road again this summer on a joint-headlining tour with Garbage.
The tour will kick off June 2 at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, and wrap July 15 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. Metric will provide support throughout the tour (save for a July 3 show in Toronto).
Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. local time. Full information is available on Gallagher’s and Garbage’s websites.
For Gallagher, this is the first time he and the High Flying Birds have toured North America since 2019. The tour kickoff date, June 2, will also coincide with the release of the group’s fourth album, Council Skies, which follows 2017’s Who Built the Moon?
As for Garbage, the grunge stalwarts released their most recent album, No Gods No Masters, back in 2021, and they spent much of last year opening for Tears for Fears on a U.S. tour. Metric, meanwhile, released their most recent album, Formentera, in 2022.
June 2 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
June 3 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 6 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
June 7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
June 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
June 10 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 15 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver
June 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 18 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
June 27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 28 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
June 29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 3 – Toronto, OH @ Budweiser Stage (without Metric)
July 6 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 10 – New York, NY @ Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
July 13 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
John Lydon Was Torn Between Eurovision and Caring for His Wife's Alzheimer's Disease
