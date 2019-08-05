Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Previews New EP With ‘This Is the Place’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds has released the first listen from the band’s upcoming EP, This Is The Place, set to drop September 27th. The song, “This Is the Place,” is a rollicking, psych-inspired number with female backing vocals. The EP will also include two other new tracks, as well as two remixes, including one of “This Is the Place” by Dense & Pika.

This Is the Place follows the band’s recent EP, Black Star Dancing, which dropped in June. That release marked Gallagher’s first new music since 2017’s Who Built The Moon?, which was inspired by David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep and ZZ Top. This Is the Place is the second of three EPs planned for 2019 and was produced by David Holmes. The title comes from Tony Walsh’s poem to Manchester, which read aloud in Albert Square after the Manchester Arena bombing.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have just announced brand new EP, ‘This Is The Place’, released Sept 27th!

The 5 track EP features 3 brand new songs + 2 remixes.

The EP, which will be released digitally and on vinyl, including picture disc and colored vinyl versions, is currently available for pre-order. The band will tour in North America as the support act for The Smashing Pumpkins in August.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Tour Dates

August 8th – Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

August 9th – Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 10th – Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 13th – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

August 14th – Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theater

August 15th – Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 17th – Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 19th – Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

August 20th – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

August 21st – Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheater

August 23rd – Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

August 24th – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

August 25th – Houston, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 28th – San Diego, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

August 29th – Irvine, CA, Five Point Amphitheater

August 31st – Mountain View CA, Shoreline Amphitheater