Rolling Stone
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Previews New EP With 'This Is the Place'

The band will also tour with Smashing Pumpkins in August

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds release new song "This Is the Place."

Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds has released the first listen from the band’s upcoming EP, This Is The Place, set to drop September 27th. The song, “This Is the Place,” is a rollicking, psych-inspired number with female backing vocals. The EP will also include two other new tracks, as well as two remixes, including one of “This Is the Place” by Dense & Pika.

This Is the Place follows the band’s recent EP, Black Star Dancing, which dropped in June. That release marked Gallagher’s first new music since 2017’s Who Built The Moon?, which was inspired by David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep and ZZ Top. This Is the Place is the second of three EPs planned for 2019 and was produced by David Holmes. The title comes from Tony Walsh’s poem to Manchester, which read aloud in Albert Square after the Manchester Arena bombing.

The EP, which will be released digitally and on vinyl, including picture disc and colored vinyl versions, is currently available for pre-order. The band will tour in North America as the support act for The Smashing Pumpkins in August.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Tour Dates

August 8th – Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion
August 9th – Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 10th – Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 13th – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
August 14th – Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theater
August 15th – Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
August 17th – Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 19th – Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center
August 20th – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
August 21st – Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheater
August 23rd – Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP
August 24th – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion
August 25th – Houston, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 28th – San Diego, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
August 29th – Irvine, CA, Five Point Amphitheater
August 31st – Mountain View CA, Shoreline Amphitheater

