Watch Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ Dance-Inspired Video for ‘Blue Moon Rising’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have released a new single, “Blue Moon Rising,” along with a dance-inspired music video for the track. The video, directed by Dan Cadan and Jonathon (Scully) Mowatt, features actors Jack O’Connell and Gala Gordon and was filmed at London venue Scala.

“How it manages to combine the influences of Metallica, The Jesters Of Malice, Mantovani, Robinson Crusoe as well as Bob Marley AND The Wailers is literally beyond me,” Gallagher said in a statement. “Oh, and it’s not about City by the way.” He added of the video on Twitter, “Anybody remember Mean Streets?” in reference to Martin Scorsese’s 1973 film.

“Blue Moon Rising” comes off the band’s upcoming EP, Blue Moon Rising EP, which is out March 6th. The EP also features Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ recent single “Wandering Star” and will also include two remixes of the title track.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will perform two nights in Manchester at the O2 Apollo on March 24th and 25th. They will also play London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 27th as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust benefit concerts, and have announced several other U.K. dates for this spring. Tickets for the shows are on sale now.