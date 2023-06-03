Noel Gallagher Once Again Slams the 1975: ‘This Is F-cking Sh-t’

Noel Gallagher has once again taken a brief respite from clashing with his brother to poke fun at another target: The 1975.

Gallagher has been making the rounds in support of his new album Council Skies, and interviewers have focused in on quotes by the 1975’s Matty Healy saying that Oasis should just “grow up… Get back together, stop messing around.”

The former Oasis guitarist first responded in a Spin interview by calling Healy “that fucking slack-jawed fuckwit” who “needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”

In a conversation with NME published Saturday — the day after Council Skies’ release — Gallagher doubled down on his hatred of the 1975.

“Oasis’ influence, I think, was for people to fucking start a band in the first place,” Gallagher said of the current rock scene. “I do meet loads of guys who say that and that’s great. There are a lot of them around, it’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalized. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking [The] 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some fucking shit.”

Gallagher continued, “I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this shit?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is fucking shit’. The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not fucking rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.”

Liam Gallagher, perhaps the more outspoken brother, has surprisingly taken a more subdued response to Healy’s remarks: When asked by a Twitter follower, “Matty Healy says you’re just wasting your time and you should stop being like children… what do you think?,” Liam responded simply, “It’s our time to waste who made [Healy] the boss of time.”