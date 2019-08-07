Noel Gallagher Talks Oasis Masters, Karaoke With Bono on ‘Seth Meyers’

Noel Gallagher was a guest Tuesday on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where the guitarist chatted about, among many other things, what he will do with the Oasis masters once he acquires them in about five years.

“I will be selling mine to the highest bidder,” said Gallagher. “What would I keep them for? So my kids can benefit from them? No no no, I’m gonna sell them, buy a plane, but a yacht, I want a chimp with a top hat, and I’ll have my rocket. And then I’ll just leave the kids with the other stuff from the 2000s.” Noel added of a potential Oasis reunion with his brother Liam, “I sincerely hope not.”

Gallagher also cracked jokes about singing karaoke with Bono of U2, as well as touring with his music in the streaming era, where singular tracks reign over entire albums. “People these days, they don’t listen to albums anymore. They want that track and that track and that track…There’s this galling thing now where people are like, ‘I really like Track 8 on your album’…If I’m doing a gig I’ll say, ‘This next one’s called “She Taught Me How to Fly”‘ and there’ll be silence. Then you go ‘Track 6,’ they’re like ‘Oh! Track 6!'”

Noel Gallagher’s band, High Flying Birds, released their most recent EP, Black Star Dancing, this past June.