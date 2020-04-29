Noel Gallagher Unveils Demo for Lost Oasis Song ‘Don’t Stop’

Noel Gallagher has unearthed and shared a demo for the lost Oasis song “Don’t Stop.”

“Like the rest of the world I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd’s I’ve got lying around in boxes at home,” Gallagher wrote on social media Wednesday. “As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever.”

Gallagher added of the track, “As far as I’m aware there is only one version of this tune ‘out there’ from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong about 15 years ago? I’m not sure whether the soundcheck version pre dates the demo as there’s no date on the CD. I know some of you love this tune so we thought we’d put it ‘out there’ for you to enjoy/argue over.”

“Don’t Stop” — contrary to Gallagher’s 15 years timeframe — was recorded during the band’s Hong Kong soundcheck on April 7th, 2009, during Oasis’ final tour prior to their breakup.

“Hope everyone is staying safe and trying to ride out the lockdown with the minimum of fuss,” Gallagher added. “You’re welcome by the way.”

Liam Gallagher has, uncharacteristically, not yet commented on the “Don’t Stop” discovery on social media. In March, Liam actively lobbied for an Oasis reunion “with or with out Noel Gallagher” as part of a charity concert for workers of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.