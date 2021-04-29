Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announces Greatest Hits Album

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will release a greatest hits compilation, Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), on June 11th. The album will include two new songs, including single “We’re On Our Way Now,” which dropped today.

“10 years of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds?? Blimey!” Gallagher wrote on Twitter. “Just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!!”

On BBC Radio 2, Gallagher also revealed that The Crown actor Matt Smith will appear in the upcoming music video for “We’re On Our Way Now.”

‘We are [good friends],” Gallagher told BBC host Zoe Ball. “I’ve been friends with Matt for about 10 years. He came round to ours one night and I manipulated him with a lot of alcohol. I said, ‘Did you have a good night?’ [He said], ‘The best, the best energy.’ I said, ‘Do us a favor, be in the video for us.’ He agreed with a bad hangover.”

Most recently, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released Blue Moon Rising EP in early 2020. Gallagher formed the group after leaving Oasis in 2009.

Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) is available to pre-order now. It is available in several formats, including a double CD set, a deluxe three CD set and a vinyl boxset. A special edition is also being sold for Record Store Day on June 12th.