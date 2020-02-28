Hear Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ Oasis-Era Rocker ‘Come on Outside’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds dig out a song from their past — “Maybe the last great Oasis tune?” — with “Come on Outside,” the third single off the guitarist’s upcoming Blue Moon Rising EP.

The track’s roots date back to sessions for Oasis’ 2008 album Dig Out Your Soul — the band’s last LP before their 2009 split — with Noel Gallagher continuing to work on “Come on Outside” over the next decade; a near-complete demo of the song with the High Flying Birds has lingered on YouTube since 2013.

Gallagher said of “Come on Outside” in a statement Friday: “So I’m rummaging down the back of the couch and found this fucker!! Maybe the last great Oasis tune? Maybe not.”

“To the people lost and lonely, in the fortress of your mind/Come on outside/To the people taking shelter on the city streets at night/Come on inside,” Gallagher sings on the swirling rocker. “If the voices in your head get so loud/And your problems are the size of a cow/When the world and his wife get you down/Come on outside.”

The Blue Moon Rising EP — featuring “Come On Outside” alongside previous singles “Blue Moon Rising” and “Wandering Star” and two remixes of the title track — is out March 6th. The five-track collection follows 2019’s Black Star Dancing EP.