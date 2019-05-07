Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Channel INXS, Bowie in ‘Black Star Dancing’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released the video for their new single “Black Star Dancing” on Tuesday. Reminiscent of Spike Jonze’s Happy Days-inspired “Buddy Holly” video, “Black Star Dancing” depicts the band performing to a captive audience at the Wheeltappers and Shunters Social Club in 1974, all through the magic of movie editing.

“[The song] manages to combine the influences of David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep and ZZ Top FFS! … I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently … anyway, it’s ‘dope’ … not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it!” said Gallagher in a statement.

“Black Star Dancing” is from the EP of the same name, out June 14th; it’ll also include the new songs “Rattling Rose” and “Sail On,” along with two remixes of “Black Star Dancing.” Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline the Isle of Wight Festival on the same day.