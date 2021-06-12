See Noel Gallagher Perform Three Songs, Including Oasis Classic, on ‘CBS This Morning’

Noel Gallagher performed three songs from his catalog, including an Oasis classic, as part of CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions.

Joined by his High Flying Birds, Gallagher delivered Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger” — featuring himself on lead vocals on a track originally sung by brother Liam — as well as his solo songs “Holy Mountain” and “We’re On Our Way Now.”

The latter track features on Gallagher’s just-released greatest hits compilation Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011–2021), a collection of songs spanning the guitarist’s post-Oasis catalog. To mark the compilation’s release, Gallagher also sat down with CBS This Morning’s Anthony Mason to discuss his decade as a solo artist as well as how he spent his time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Well, I came out of a band with a very strong identity, a very famous band, a band that fans really, really loved, and I didn’t want my solo career to be a sugar-free version of that. Like Diet Oasis,” Gallagher said.

“I’m allowed to work at my own pace, I’m not writing songs for a brand; we were a stadium rock band, therefore I was writing stadium rock songs. And I was writing for another singer.”

Gallagher also talked about how Oasis’ (What’s the Story) Morning Glory is a bunch of “half-finished songs” — “Wonderwall” included — and the enduring legacy of “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” “I wrote it in Paris, it fell out of the sky. Thankfully it fell on my lap and not Bono’s,” Gallagher joked.