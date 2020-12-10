Noel Gallagher Extols Bee Gees in New Doc Clip: ‘You Can’t Go Buy That Sound in a Shop’

Noel Gallagher expresses his admiration for the Bee Gees in a clip from the upcoming HBO documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.

After showing footage of the brothers performing their 1967 hit “To Love Somebody,” Gallagher recalls the first time he heard the trio. “It actually blew my mind,” he says. “Those early records sound like the Beatles’ early records. It’s a classic Sixties guitar-pop sound, but then it had another thing going on.

“When you’ve got brothers singing, it’s like an instrument that nobody else can buy,” the Oasis co-founder adds. “You can’t go buy that sound in a shop.”

Barry Gibb recently spoke about the band and brotherhood in a Rolling Stone Musicians on Musicians conversation with Jason Isbell. “Once you have any kind of success, then it becomes a competition,” he said. “I think it’s hard for groups. If you’re a family, you can make it last. If you’re not a family, things can fragment pretty quickly.”

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart debuts December 12th on HBO and HBO Max. The Frank Marshall-directed doc includes archival footage, recording sessions, and interviews with Gibb and his family, alongside Eric Clapton, Justin Timberlake, Nick Jonas, and Chris Martin.