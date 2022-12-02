Noah Cyrus Will Take What She Can Get on New Ballad ‘Set for Life’ 

One more night is all Noah Cyrus is asking for. On the tender ballad “Set for Life,” which appears on the newly released deluxe edition of her debut album The Hardest Part, the Nashville singer and songwriter is content with taking what she can get and unconcerned with making it last.

“If you want to hear I love you/Then I’ll tell you one more time,” she offers over a winding acoustic melody. “Want it to be simple/Don’t want it to be paradise/And I’m not asking for forever/Just give me one more night with you/And I’m set for life.”

Alongside “Set for Life,” The Hardest Part’s expanded release arrives with alternate renditions of singles “I Burned LA Down” and “Noah (Stand Still)” featuring her father Billy Ray Cyrus, adding to a robust body of work that sifts through heartbreak, loss, and self-preservation with enchanting candor. She also repurposed deep cut “Hardest Part” with a Bluegrass rendition, “Ready to Go” with a string arrangement, and an acoustic recording of “Unfinished.”

Cyrus teased the album’s deluxe edition during an interview with Rolling Stone, toying with the idea of stripping the percussive rhythm of “I Burned LA Down” back even further to go fully a capella, and cutting “Unfinished” back to just an acoustic guitar. Trending Kanye to Alex Jones: ‘I Like Hitler’ BTS Leader RM Pushes Against the Weight of Fame, Looks Towards a Bright Future on ‘Indigo’ Lindsey Buckingham Remembers ‘Soul Mate’ Christine McVie in Handwritten Letter Watch Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Put the Country Spark Back Into ‘9 to 5’ During Live Duet

“It gave me so much structure in the time that I really needed structure, because I didn’t want to just be sitting around and stirring in my brain,” she said of the process of building each song from scratch until she had a complete album. “It gave me hope.”

In a statement about The Hardest Part, Cyrus shared: “These songs all mean so much to me—they’re straight from my heart, my brain, and my body. Every song is important to the story, and for the first time I’m revealing my complete and honest truth.”