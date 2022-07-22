On Deck: Watch Noah Cyrus’s Dreamy Performance in Topanga

On Deck is a new Rolling Stone video series that showcases exclusive intimate performances by the music industry’s most exciting stars.

In the first installment of this series, Noah Cyrus performs “Ready to Go,” “Mr. Percocet,” and “I Burned Down LA” off her upcoming album, The Hardest Part, to be released on Sept. 16. This performance was filmed at the folksy Topanga Creative Acres ranch. Cyrus is accompanied by Liam Kevany on guitar, Leeann Skoda on guitar and background vocals, Roland Hamilton on keys, Dan Kalisher on pedal steel, and Elias Mallin on percussion.

Special thanks to Weathered Signs for crafting a custom sign to introduce the series!

Watch the inaugural episode of On Deck with Noah Cyrus.