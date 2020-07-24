Hear Noah Cyrus Cover Mac Miller’s ‘Dunno’

Noah Cyrus has released a cover of Mac Miller’s “Dunno” in honor of the late rapper.

“Mac was such a beautiful and respected artist, and his loss was felt around the world,” Cyrus writes in a statement. “His legacy lives on through his incredible music. I’m so proud to cover his record ‘Dunno’ and support the Mac Miller Fund in his honor.”

The Mac Miller Fund supports programs, resources and organizations for youth in underserved communities, with a focus on the arts and community building.

Last week, Cyrus performed the songs “Young and Sad” and “July” with her father Billy Ray Cyrus on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Both tracks come from Noah Cyrus’ new EP, The End of Everything, released this past May. The eight-song set also features previously released singles “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” and “Lonely,” as well as her collaboration with Ant Clemons, “Wonder Years.”

Cyrus told Rolling Stone that “Young and Sad” was inspired by “a voicemail my dad had sent me a while ago during a dark period in my life reminding me to keep ‘smiling’ because at the time that he sent that, a smile seemed impossible for me to give…I mean shit, I wasn’t even able to pick up the phone.”