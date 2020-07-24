 Hear Noah Cyrus Cover Mac Miller's 'Dunno' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Who Is Rebekah Harkness, Star of Taylor Swift's 'The Last Great American Dynasty'? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Noah Cyrus Cover Mac Miller’s ‘Dunno’

Cyrus encourages listeners to support the late rapper’s Mac Miller Fund

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Noah Cyrus has released a cover of Mac Miller’s “Dunno” in honor of the late rapper.

“Mac was such a beautiful and respected artist, and his loss was felt around the world,” Cyrus writes in a statement. “His legacy lives on through his incredible music. I’m so proud to cover his record ‘Dunno’ and support the Mac Miller Fund in his honor.”

The Mac Miller Fund supports programs, resources and organizations for youth in underserved communities, with a focus on the arts and community building.

Last week, Cyrus performed the songs “Young and Sad” and “July” with her father Billy Ray Cyrus on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Both tracks come from Noah Cyrus’ new EP, The End of Everything, released this past May. The eight-song set also features previously released singles “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” and “Lonely,” as well as her collaboration with Ant Clemons, “Wonder Years.”

Cyrus told Rolling Stone that “Young and Sad” was inspired by “a voicemail my dad had sent me a while ago during a dark period in my life reminding me to keep ‘smiling’ because at the time that he sent that, a smile seemed impossible for me to give…I mean shit, I wasn’t even able to pick up the phone.”

In This Article: Mac Miller, Noah Cyrus

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.