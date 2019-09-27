Hear Noah Cyrus Reflect on Solitude in New Ballad ‘Lonely’

Noah Cyrus examines her state of mind on the earnest, powerful new ballad “Lonely.” This is Cyrus’ second new song of the year, following up the similarly moody “July.“

“Lonely” is a piano ballad, written by Cyrus. On it, she questions what she’s doing with her life. “I’m slowly killing myself/I’m trying so hard at the back of the shelf,” she sings. “It’s just the same every day/I’m writing these songs that will never get played.” From there, Cyrus ponders her lifestyle that takes her further away from her family and other people she loves. As the track builds, a choir joins, making the sound more massive and lush.

“‘Lonely’ came to me during a really dark time in my life and is about self struggle and feeling out of place,” Cyrus wrote in a statement. “But the amazing thing is that it put me on the path to getting help and I hope it does the same for my fans who need it.”

Cyrus has not yet detailed if there’s a full-length LP on the horizon. She has revealed that she’s currently writing and recording more songs that will be released in the coming months, along with a potential tour. Last year, she released her debut EP Good Cry.